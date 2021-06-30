Liga MX Femenil: Charlyn Corral is new player of the Tuzas del Pachuca

The Mexican player of the former del Atlético de Madrid, Charlyn Corral, She is officially a new player for the Tuzas del Pachuca, who arrives for free after terminating her contract with the mattress team and has already been presented with the Liga MX team.

Corral, 29-year-old forward, will live his first adventure in Liga MX, after playing in the United States, Finland and Spain.

“Let those who know what it means to represent our nation say it. # GrítaloMéxico …: With love and respect! #TeJuroQueTeAmo”. Wrote the Club.

Charlyn was presented with a curious video in honor of the Qatar Soccer World Cup, friendship and family.

It is worth mentioning that the Tuzas del Pachuca will have Norma Palafox, who had announced her retirement from the courts in December 2020.

