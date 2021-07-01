Liga MX Femenil: Charlyn Corral and her emotional farewell message to the Spanish League (VIDEO)

Forward Charlyn Corral has stolen the spotlight in the pass market in Liga MX Femenil heading to the Opening tournament 2021, after confirming their arrival to the Tuzas del Pachuca as reinforcement.

After the official announcement by the Hidalgo squad, the 29-year-old Mexican attacker has manifested on social networks to dedicate an emotional farewell message to the clubs she defended during her stay in soccer in Spain.

Read also: Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana officially announces the signing of Yonatthan Rak

Through Twitter, the Aztec offensive released a video where he recounted his feelings and relived the moments in Iberian football defending the colors of the Raise UD and in the Atlético de Madrid.

Thank you Spain Mexico ……. Shall we play? pic.twitter.com/HjLeWv5Ogb – Charlyn Corral (@CharlynCorral) June 30, 2021

“Thanks Spain Mexico ……. Shall we play?”, He wrote.

It should be noted that forward Charlyn Corral managed to conquer the Spain Supercup with Atlético de Madrid and winning three individual scoring titles with Levante UD in six seasons in Iberian soccer.

Read also: Nuno Espírito Santo is Tottenham Hotspur’s new coach

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Follow us on

Charlyn Corral Liga MX Women Women’s Soccer Spain Club Pachuca