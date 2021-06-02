Liga MX Femenil: Blanca Félix would leave Chivas to play in Europe

After falling in the final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX Femenil, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara could suffer their first loss for the Apertura 2021, as the goalkeeper Blanca Félix would not remain in the team.

According to information from Líderes del Herbaño, sources close to Blanca Félix revealed that her future would be far from the Liga MX Femenil, since she would be emigrating to the old continent in this summer market.

“Possibly the final against Tigres was Blanca Félix’s last match in the rojiblanco goal, people close to the player told us that she could go out to European football”

Since her debut with Chivas in 2017, when the Liga MX Femenil started, Blanca Félix has become one of the most important players in Guadalajara, despite having had ups and downs in recent seasons.

