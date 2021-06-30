Liga MX Femenil: Atlético de Madrid announces the departure of Charlyn Corral

The Mexican player of the Atlético de Madrid, Charlyn Corral, she has officially been separated from the mattress team and as of today she is a free agent to sign with any team. This was announced by the club itself through social networks.

Corral, a 29-year-old forward, reached an agreement to terminate his contract, as the club reported in an official statement.

“Charlyn Corral and our club have reached an agreement to terminate the contract that united both parties since July 2019. The Mexican came to our club from Levante UD in the summer of 2019 and has been part of the rojiblanca squad ever since. Our club would like to wish Charlyn Corral luck in her next professional stage. ” Says the statement.

Agreement with Charlyn Corral for the termination of his contract as rojiblanca. Good luck in your new stage!

Thus, Charyn could be signing her arrival at the Tuzas del Pachuca in the coming days, since for a few weeks she has spoken that she would already be tied up with the Liga MX team.

It is worth mentioning that the Tuzas del Pachuca will have Norma Palafox, who had announced her retirement from the courts in December 2020.

Charlyn has played in the United States, Finland and Spain, so it would be her first adventure in the Liga MX Femenil, a league created in 2017.

