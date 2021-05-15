Liga MX Femenil: Atlas and Chivas do not hurt each other in the first leg of the semifinals

The activity of the first leg semifinals of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the Liga MX Femenil started this Friday, May 14, with the visit of the Chivas del Guadalajara to the Rojinegras del Atlas in the Jalisco Stadium, in a duel where no team could do difference in score.

The Rojiblancas, led by Edgar “el Chore” Mejía, have just eliminated the Diablas from Toluca in the quarterfinals; while the Rojinegras of Fernando Samayoa did the same against the Tuzas del Pachuca.

Guadalajara was the team that generated the most danger opportunities throughout the match, although the forwards were not fine and they could not open the goal of the Rojinegras to gain an advantage in the first leg.

With this score, Chivas would be advancing to the final with either a win or a goalless draw, while the Rojinegras would advance to the next round with a win or a goal draw, due to the away goal criterion.

This series will be defined until next Monday, May 17, when the Chivas del Guadalajara receive the visit of the Rojinegras del Atlas at the Akron Stadium, at 9:00 pm.

