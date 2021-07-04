Liga MX Femenil announces the official schedule of the Apertura 2021 tournament

A few weeks away for the start of next season, the Liga MX Femenil has released the official calendar of the Opening tournament 2021 which will start on July 16.

Through social networks, the Liga MX Femenil has revealed how the 17 matches will be played in the following season, being the White Roosters of Querétaro and the Rayadas de Monterrey the debutants in the contest.

The Classic Tapatío among the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara and the Red and black from the Atlas and the Capital Classic between the Eagles of America and the Pumas of the UNAM, will be the first derbies of the Apertura 2021 tournament in Liga MX Femenil and will be held until matchday 8.

While on matchday 12, the Liga MX Femenil will be paralyzed with the two greatest rivalries in Mexican soccer with the National Classic between Rojiblancas and Azulcremas and the Regia between the Tigres de la UANL and the Rayadas del Monterrey.

On the penultimate round, the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, the Rayadas del Monterrey, the Águilas del América and the Tigres de la UANL will meet in duels of champions in the Liga MX Femenil.

