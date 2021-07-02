Liga MX Femenil: Alondra González’s message after arriving at Cruz Azul as reinforcement

After a pause in her career on the courts, Alondra González is back in the Liga MX Femenil by becoming the new reinforcement of the Cruz Azul Machine for the Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the blue squad that the coach leads Carlos Roberto Pérez Loarca reported that the former member of the reality show ‘Exatlón United States’ is the institution’s new signing for next season.

Before the news, the former soccer player of the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara and the Eagles of America He has manifested himself on social networks, with an emotional message before his return to the fields of the Liga MX Femenil with the cement companies.

“I came back for a promise, for a rematch and because there is nothing that makes me happier than the round one. Thanks @cruzazulfemenil for the opportunity, for opening the doors of your house and for trusting me. The best is yet to come” wrote.

It should be noted that Alondra González is back in the Liga MX Femenil to defend the colors of the Cruz Azul Machine after passing through the world of television in the reality show of ‘Exatlón United States’.

