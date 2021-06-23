Liga MX Femenil: Alondra González, former Club América and Chivas, would be reinforcement of Cruz Azul

Alondra González, former Club América and Chivas player, would return to the Liga MX Women for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of the MX League to reinforce Cruz Azul, after his participation in the Exatlon where he achieved the runner-up, in order to return and dress in the colors of the cement machine.

According to information revealed by Natalia León from Fox Sports, Alondra González will return to the Liga MX Femenil after passing through Club América and Chivas and is nowhere near becoming a new Cruz Azul player for the next Apertura 2021.

Also read: Liga MX: Nico Sánchez does not pass medical tests and his signing with Gallos de Querétaro falls

“Go back to the @LigaBBVAFemenil. @AlondraGonzalez, former Chivas, former América and with a step in the Exatlón, close to dressing in blue. ”, Revealed Natalia León.

Alondra González conquered the title of Liga MX Femenil with Club América in the Apertura 2018, being an important player and who had participation in the field.

For his part with Chivas, Alondra also won the Liga MX championship at the Clausura 2017, in a tournament where he only played in four games and played 74 minutes.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content