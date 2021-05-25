Liga MX: Félix Torres’ message prior to the final vs Cruz Azul

Felix torres, defender of Santos Laguna, spoke prior to the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League where they will face La Maquina de Cruz Azul, revealing the keys that will give them options to be crowned in the tournament.

In a press conference, Torres assured that Santos must be very forceful in the attack part so as not to allow a reaction capacity to a Cruz Azul that is a great team in all facets.

Also read: Liga MX: José Ramón Fernández launches a letter to Cruz Azul prior to the final vs Club Santos

“We have to go out to find the game as we have always done, we will go out to give everything, we hope to be fine in the offensive part and any option we have to mark we can specify and get a positive result,” he declared in a conference prior to the first leg final .

“We have to go out to find the game as we have always done we will go out to give everything we hope to be fine in the offensive part and any option that we have to mark we can specify and get a positive result.” pic.twitter.com/MnYdPXyyqR – PressPort (@PressPortmx) May 25, 2021

“I could only tell them that they have to know how to do things very well, it depends on how they behave, they also harm the team, they are our fans, people who support us everywhere, they are a fundamental part,” he added.

It should be noted that Santos Laguna could allow more than 20 thousand fans to access the Santos Modelo Territory for the first leg of the final against the Cruz Azul Machine.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content