Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo explodes against the arbitration of Pachuca vs Chivas

Los Tuzos del Pachuca eliminated Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara in the playoffs Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, in a duel in which the arbitration changed the course of the match, according to the analysis of Felipe Ramos Rizo.

During the Fútbol Picante program, Ramos Rizo, former referee and ESPN analyst, assured that the whistlers are being instructed to reduce the number of fouls marked and cards from the Refereeing Commission, in a situation that ended up benefiting the players. Tuzos by not leaving them with one less.

Also read: Liga MX: Juninho asked to be the successor of Tuca Ferretti in Tigres; leaves the team due to rejection

“I still hear that when the wrongly called” iron “is below the ankle it is a yellow card and when it is above it is red, that is not true, in the regulations it never says that. I don’t know who invented it and there it stayed as if it were true. Because today in the Pachuca game there were two plays that had to be red ”

Ramos Rizo declared that Gustavo Cabral, defender of Pachuca, had to have been sent off from minute 15 for a hard slam, which would have left the locals with 10 men for practically the entire match, so the result could have been different in these conditions.

“The Disciplinary Commission is trying to lower the number of fouls and cards, that is impossible. If from minute 15 they expel Cabral, from Pachuca, they stay with 10 players for 75 minutes, the referees are changing the course of the game “

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: