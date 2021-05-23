Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo exhibits arbitration error by César Ramos at Cruz Azul vs Club Pachuca

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Tuzos del Pachuca play a ballot for the final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the second leg of the semifinals held in the Aztec stadium.

Despite the low work requirement for the referee Cesar Arturo Ramos, Felipe Ramos Rizo, the arbitration analyst for ESPN, revealed a serious error in a play in the first part through their social networks.

“Min 44 penalty on escobar that Cesar Ramos does not sanction,” he wrote.

In the final part of the first 45 minutes, defender Juan Escobar ended up on the field of play inside the Tuzos del Pachuca area before a possible plate from a rival and that in the end the referee César Arturo Ramos did not score.

