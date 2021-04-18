Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo attacks against the Silbante of the match between Pumas vs Tigres

The arbitration analyst Felipe Ramos Rizo of the ESPN network, attacked the whistling Adonai Escobedo who was designated to work in the meeting between the Cougars and the Tigers, in the duel on the 15th of Guardians Tournament 2021.

The terror of arbitration returns, Adonai Escobedo directs Pumas Vs Tigres, after several days on the bench the arbitration commission decides to appoint him “, was the message from Felipe Ramos Rizo.

The former international whistler for Mexico left his message on social networks, where he called Adonaí Escobedo “The terror of arbitration” for his recent performances in the tournament, being punished several days for his mistakes.

The terror of arbitration returns, Adonai Escobedo directs Pumas Vs Tigres, after several days on the bench the arbitration commission decides to appoint him. pic.twitter.com/1TYPgSQstG – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) April 17, 2021

Felipe Ramos Rizo was forceful in his message for the Mexican whistler, who returns to action after several dates being appointed by the arbitration commission headed by Arturo Brizio Carter.

