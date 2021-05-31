Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo assures that the scoring of Cruz Azul’s goal against Santos was correct

Referee Fernando Hernández has become the main target of accusations against him, after accepting a controversial goal against the Cruz Azul Machine that ended up being the Liga MX title.

In minute 51, the winger Jonathan Rodriguez defined before the goalkeeper’s exit Carlos Acevedo placeholder image where your partner Guillermo Fernandez was out of place and that the VAR ended up taking it for good.

Faced with this situation, Felipe Ramos Rizo, the former whistler and current arbitration analyst of ESPN, affirmed that the decision made by the match official and the Video Assistant Referee in the scoring of the cement workers was correct.

Well awarded the goal to Cruz Azul, Rodriguez is not in position Offside – Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 31, 2021

“Well given the goal to Cruz Azul, Rodriguez is not in an offside position,” he wrote.

The Cruz Azul Machine has broken the 23 and a half year drought of not being able to lift the Liga MX title, by beating Santos Laguna by an aggregate score of 2-1 and reaching nine championships in its history.

