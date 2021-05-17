Liga MX: Felipe Ramos Rizo assures that Cruz Azul was benefited with the penalty against Toluca

The former whistler Felipe Ramos Rizo and current analyst of the ESPN chain, assured that Cruz Azul was benefited with the penalty against Jose Juan Vazquez of Deportivo Toluca, in the quarter-final round of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

This is never a penalty, the cock has his foot on the ground, and the contact is due to the inertia of the play, the penalty is poorly sanctioned, “said Felipe Ramos Rizo.

The analyst left his message through his social networks and along with a photograph of the play, highlighting that there was no foul against the Red Devils, since “Gallito” Vázquez had his foot planted on the floor.

– Felipe Ramos Rizo (@ramosrizo) May 16, 2021

Felipe Ramos Rizo argued that the central whistler of the party Fernando Hernández made a mistake in his decision, which benefited Cruz Azul in their series and helped them complete the somersault that gets them to the semifinals.

