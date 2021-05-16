Liga MX: Felipe Pardo’s message prior to the return vs Club América

Felipe Pardo, forward of the Tuzos del Pachuca, published an emotional message on his social networks prior to the second leg of the quarterfinals against Club América on the Azteca Stadium field.

Pardo, through his official Twitter account, encouraged the Pachuca fans to believe that the dream is possible and thus go out with everything to avoid America’s comeback at Azteca.

“Think, believe, dream and dare. Let’s go los tuzos, ”Pardo published, along with a photo where he is seen celebrating a goal in the sky.

Felipe Pardo scored Pachuca’s second goal in the first leg against América, so that ultimately those led by Pablo Pezzolano will win the game 3-1 at Hidalgo.

For now, Pachuca can afford to lose the game 1-0 against América and go to the semifinals, but if the Eagles score those two goals, they already have to go out and score one.

