Liga MX: Felipe Pardo’s message prior to Pachuca vs Chivas of the playoff

Los Tuzos del Pachuca and Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara will play the last game of the repechage phase at the Hidalgo Stadium, to define the last guest to the Liga MX Clausura 2021 Liguilla, so Felipe Pardo published a message for everyone the fans of Hidalgo.

Pardo, on his social networks, dedicated some emotional words to all Pachuca fans, giving them confidence that they will give everything on the court and that they will be able to eliminate the Chivas and advance to the big party of the contest.

Also read: Liga MX: Possible rivals of Chivas in case of advancing to the quarterfinals of the Liguilla

“KEEPING UP when you think you can’t take it anymore, is what will make you different from others. Let’s go the Tuzos. ”, Pardo published in his networks.

KEEPING UP when you think you can’t take it anymore is what will make you different from others. Let’s go the Tuzos pic.twitter.com/8Mz9I8fDVa – Felipe Pardo (@ FelipePardo17) May 9, 2021

The Pachuca and Chivas game looks to be the most even of the Repechage, because of how the two teams closed the tournament and why in the regular phase, the Tuzos were able to sentence the Flock being the coleros at that time of the season.

Chivas reaches the playoffs as the ninth place in the standings by adding 23 units, while Pachuca is eighth with the same points but better goal difference.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content