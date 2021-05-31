Liga MX: Felipe Pardo to nothing to return to Toluca FC for Apertura 2021

Felipe Pardo He would not stay with the Tuzos del Pachuca for the next 2021 Opening Tournament of the MX League, since the player ends his loan with the Hidalgo and will almost certainly have to return to Toluca under the command of Hernán Cristante.

According to information from Juan Carlos Cartagena, in Toluca they want to take over Pardo’s services in a definitive purchase, but the price they ask Pachuca for the Colombian is out of their parameters.

As detailed in the information, in Pachuca they find it difficult to stay with Pardo, but they are still seeing possibilities of giving money plus some players that could interest the Red Devils.

It should be remembered that the player that Pachuca would put on the table to lower the price of Felipe Pardo would be Jorge ‘El Burrito’ Hernández who already has 31 years, plays as a means of containment and who is also captain in the team led by Paulo Pezzolano.

Another of the footballers who could enter the operation would be the veteran striker Roberto Nurse who has not had much continuity in Pachuca, although he is a footballer who would not be to the liking of the ‘Escarlatas’.

Felipe Pardo with the Tuzos del Pachuca shirt has played 29 games, 22 of them as a starter and in this Clausura 2021 he has given five assists and scored a goal that was in the first leg of the quarterfinals against Club América.

