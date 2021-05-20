Liga MX: Felipe Pardo reveals key to eliminate Cruz Azul and remembers Chivas and América

Felipe Pardo, forward of the Tuzos del Pachuca, spoke before the first leg of the semifinals against Cruz Azul, on the Hidalgo Stadium field, ensuring that the small details will make the difference in the tie.

In an interview for Fox Sports, Pardo also recalled the victories against Chivas and Club América in this final phase, noting that against Cruz Azul he also expects complicated and very close matches.

“It is going to be a very complicated match against a great rival like Cruz Azul, we know that this one in particular is going to be of small details where you cannot make mistakes and we hope it will be like that.”, He declared.

FELIPE PARDO IN THE BEST OF FOX SPORTS! #LiguillaxFOX The Tuzos player talks about what the semifinals of the MX League will be against Cruz Azul and after what it was like to eliminate Chivas and America pic.twitter.com/myXEH17ra5 – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 19, 2021

“If it was a super important goal (against America) against a great rival and more at the time we were in the game, a nice play by Romario, it is up to me and I put a cannon on ‘Memo’ and then total euphoria. ”, he added.

“This format requires the player to give his all in every game like against Chivas in the playoffs and then against America and that’s good, people like it and we know we can’t give advantages.”

