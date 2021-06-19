Liga MX: FC Juárez would have a new goalkeeper tied as a reinforcement for AP21

The Braves de Juárez would have ‘tied up’ the Atlético San Luis goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez as a reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, after the Potosí team announced their losses for the following campaign and the Mexican goalkeeper no longer entered the San Luis team’s plans.

According to information revealed by María Luisa Chagoya, Felipe Rodríguez will arrive at the Bravos de Juárez for the next season of the MX League under the command of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti and it would be the competition of Hugo González who arrived from the Rayados de Monterrey.

Does someone from Juárez read me? Let me tell you that they have a very good goalkeeper and an excellent person, Felipe Rodríguez will reinforce the goal of @fcjuarezoficial. ”, Revealed Chagoya on social networks.

“We inform you that the players Dionicio Escalante, Rodrigo Noya, Ventura Alvarado, Jorge Sánchez, Diego Pineda, Axel Werner and Felipe Rodríguez, are the official casualties of our team up to this moment.” it included Felipe Rodríguez among the casualties.

Felipe Rodríguez played a total of 75 games with the Atlético San Luis shirt, where he received 89 goals and was able to keep a clean sheet in 20 games.

