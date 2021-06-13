LIGA MX: FC Juárez ‘ties’ the Rayados de Monterrey defense as reinforcement

FC Juárez would have tied up the new Rayados de Monterrey player for the next 2021 Apertura Tournament of Liga MX after obtaining the loan from Hugo González, it would be Adrián Moria, defender from Toluca.

According to information revealed by Felipe Galindo of AS México, Mora will be on loan with the Bravos de Juárez for six months, since in Rayados they want to see him play and have activity.

Read also: Simon Kjaer, the player who saved Christian Eriksen’s life at Euro 2021

As detailed in the information, in Monterrey they want to see if Adrián Mora can have continuity with the Braves and then see if they make the purchase option valid, since he belongs to Toluca, or if not to give him an exit.

“Adrian Mora leaves the gang and will be loaned for 6 months to @fcjuarezoficial. What Rayados wants is to see him play to make the purchase option valid or not. Otherwise, he will return to Toluca. ”, He revealed.

For now, Juárez has already tied Hugo González to a loan at the request of Ricardo Ferretti, and Mora would come to give more solvency to the defense of the border group.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content