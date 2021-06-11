Liga MX: FC Juárez ‘ties’ Hugo González as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

Hugo Gonzalez, Rayados de Monterrey goalkeeper, will reinforce FC Juárez for the next Liga MX Apertura Tournament 2021 at the request of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti, after the La Pandilla team is very close to closing the hiring of Esteban Andrada from Boca Juniors.

According to information from Felipe Galindo of AS Mexico, Hugo González will leave Rayados to play with the Bravos de Juárez in the next Apertura 2021, but will continue to be linked with the Gang, since he will leave on loan for a year.

As detailed in the information, in the next few hours this announcement will be made official and beneficial for both clubs since once the Braves make their arrival official, in Monterrey they will present Andrada who is in the details of reinforcing the team led by Javier Aguirre.

#Rayados Official. Hugo González leaves Rayados de Monterrey and will go to @fcjuarezoficial under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti. It will continue to be linked to Rayados (It will be on loan for 1 year). They will make it official in the next few hours, to also give the announcement of Esteban Andrada. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/SoIn6mduS9 – Felipe Galindo (@FelipeGalindot) June 11, 2021

“Hugo González leaves Rayados de Monterrey and will go to @fcjuarezoficial under the orders of Ricardo Ferretti. It will continue to be linked to Rayados (It will be on loan for 1 year). They will make it official in the next few hours, to also give the announcement of Esteban Andrada. ”, Galindo revealed in networks.

Hugo González has played a total of 88 games with the Rayados de Monterrey, where he has received 91 goals against and has kept a clean sheet in 25 games.

