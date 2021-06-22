Liga MX: FC Juárez says goodbye to Iván Vázquez Mellado with an emotional video

Goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado will live a new stage in his career in the ranks of the Emeralds of Leon, after his passage with the Braves of Ciudad Juárez since the disappeared Liga de Ascenso MX until Liga MX.

After the official announcement by the Fiera as its new reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021, the group of border people dedicated an emotional farewell message to him on social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Hugo González mocks the nickname that Rayados de Monterrey fans gave him

Through Twitter, the Braves team released a special video where he recounted the moments he lived under the team’s framework from its foundation to the Closing tournament 2021, accompanied by the following message.

“Thank you very much, @ guardameta_1! Thank you for joining us from day one, for every save, for every throw, for your effort and dedication. Thank you for defending the Bravos shield throughout these six years. #BRAVOXSIEMPRE # MásBravosQueNunca # JuárezEsElNumberOne, “they wrote.

Goalkeeper Iván Vázquez Mellado closes his six-year stage with the Ciudad Juárez Braves, where he played 128 official games in all competitions, where he received 154 goals and left the fence undefeated on 39 occasions.

Read also: Liga MX Femenil: Natalia Gómez Junco’s message as the new reinforcement of Club Pachuca