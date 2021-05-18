Liga MX: FC Juárez presents the new substitutes for Guillermo Cantú after his resignation

Miguel Angel Garza, former director of the UANL Tigers on the MX League, will be in charge of replacing Guillermo Cantú in the position he left vacant in the group of Braves of Juarez at the end of this 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Miguel Ángel Garza, former manager of the Tigres team, will be the replacement of Guillermo Cantú as executive president of FC Juárez. Along with Garza will come Antonio Sancho, who served as the sporting director of the Monterrey team, “published journalist José Juan Vázquez.

According to information from the Ciudad Juárez press, Miguel Ángel Garza will be the new executive president of the Bravos, also counting on Antonio Sancho as sports director in the institution.

The experienced Guillermo Cantú was in charge of carrying out this position at the Juárez club, but resigned from his position after the poor results presented in the recent 2021 Guardianes Tournament where they did not qualify for a playoff.

