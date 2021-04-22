Liga MX: FC Juárez loses Darío Lezcano for the rest of Clausura 2021

The Braves de Juárez will have a very complicated closing for this 2021 Clausura Tournament, because now they will have to avoid paying one of the fines in the quotient table without their forward Darío Lezcano, who underwent surgery for a knee injury.

Through an official statement, the Braves reported that Lezcano underwent surgery this Wednesday, April 21, after presenting discomfort in his left knee, so he will begin his rehabilitation in the coming days.

“As a result of the discomfort caused by our forward Darío Lezcano and derived from the studies carried out by the medical services area, today he underwent a successful surgical treatment to treat an injury to his left knee.”

“The recovery time will be defined according to its evolution”

Despite the fact that the border team did not reveal what time Lezcano will spend outside the fields, everything indicates that he will lose the remainder of the Clausura 2021, since Bravos is the second to last in the table and is practically eliminated with two remaining dates.

