Liga MX: FC Juárez “heats up” the duel against Club Tigres

This Wednesday, April 14, the UANL Tigres will visit the Bravos de Juárez at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, in the pending duel of Day 5 of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, which begins to heat up in networks.

Through their Twitter account, the Braves responded to a message from the Tigers “picking them” prior to the game using the famous “roasted carnita”, which they say is superior in Juárez.

“Of something we are sure @TigresOficial. The best roasted carnita is made in Juárez. Is it going to be done or not? # JuárezEsElNumberOne “

The Tigres come to this meeting after losing at home to the Águilas del América. Since his return from the Club World Cup, which is why the match against Bravos was postponed, Ricardo “el Tuca” Ferretti’s team has been on the downside.

For their part, the Juarez Braves come from getting “pure gold” against Atlético de San Luis, after winning the victory in a duel that not only helped them get out of the bottom of the table, but also breathed a little in the percentage.

