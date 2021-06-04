Liga MX: FC Juárez “forgot” to warn Alfonso Sosa that he would not continue with the Braves

FC Juárez introduced his new technical director; Ricardo Tuca Ferretti, however, they forgot a small detail, to tell Alfonso Sosa that they will not renew it for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Sosa himself assured that until Thursday they informed him that he would not continue with the border complex, although he acknowledged that he had not done enough to have it renewed.

Also read: Mexico vs Costa Rica: Fans explode against TUDN and its terrible transmission

“Yes, just today they told me that it was no longer considered. I spoke something there with Tato Noriega, but yes, until today,” Sosa acknowledged in an interview for ESPN.

The way # BravosDeJuárez treated Alfonso Sosa is unfortunate, the same day that they present Tuca as their new Technician, they notify him that he is no longer their coach. Neither Poncho nor anyone deserves to be suddenly left out of the project, and even more so in the case of a great professional. pic.twitter.com/uOnPfSF9yU – Alberto Pérez Landa (@betoperezlanda) June 4, 2021

“I have nothing to say, the reality is that I had a contract for seven games. There was an automatic renewal in case of getting a certain amount of points, and it was not fulfilled,” he said.

The former coach revealed that there was a verbal agreement for a renewal, which did not materialize.

Too bad for Luis Alfonso Sosa who is a good coach … I do not understand why his career is full of betrayals and unexpected episodes! – Paco González (@pacogonzaleztv) June 4, 2021

“We had talked from the beginning about the possibility of renewing and everything was going quite well, but for some reason things changed. But beyond that, well, I didn’t have a contract, far from it, although we were already agreed.

“Nor did they speak to me by message, I spoke directly with Tato, who was the one who notified me,” he said.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content