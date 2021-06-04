Liga MX: FC Juárez “forgot” to warn Alfonso Sosa that he would not continue with the Braves

Football

FC Juárez introduced his new technical director; Ricardo Tuca Ferretti, however, they forgot a small detail, to tell Alfonso Sosa that they will not renew it for the 2021 Apertura of the MX League.

Sosa himself assured that until Thursday they informed him that he would not continue with the border complex, although he acknowledged that he had not done enough to have it renewed.

“Yes, just today they told me that it was no longer considered. I spoke something there with Tato Noriega, but yes, until today,” Sosa acknowledged in an interview for ESPN.

“I have nothing to say, the reality is that I had a contract for seven games. There was an automatic renewal in case of getting a certain amount of points, and it was not fulfilled,” he said.

The former coach revealed that there was a verbal agreement for a renewal, which did not materialize.

“We had talked from the beginning about the possibility of renewing and everything was going quite well, but for some reason things changed. But beyond that, well, I didn’t have a contract, far from it, although we were already agreed.

“Nor did they speak to me by message, I spoke directly with Tato, who was the one who notified me,” he said.

