Liga MX: FC Juárez confirms the resignation of Guillermo Cantú to the presidency of the Bravos

Following rumors about his possible resignation from his position at the club, the Ciudad Juárez Braves have confirmed that Guillermo Cantú has left the presidency of the institution, after the poor results obtained in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through a statement, the border team revealed that they reached a mutual agreement to terminate the contract that binds the Mexican manager as president of the club for the 2021-2022 season.

“Bravos de Juárez informs: The owners council and Guillermo Cantú agreed to terminate his tenure as team president as of today. We thank Memo for his professionalism, wishing him success in his future projects.”

“We reiterate, as a council, our unalterable commitment to the sports and social project of Bravos in Juárez, for the benefit of the border community,” the statement said.

It should be noted that fans attacked the car of now former president Guillermo Cantú as part of the protest against the poor participation of the Bravos de Ciudad Juárez in the Clausura 2021.

