Liga MX: FC Juárez confirms the departure of Jesús Zavala towards the Apertura 2021 tournament

After they will introduce the manager Miguel Angel Garza and coach Ricardo ‘Tuca’ Ferretti, the Ciudad Juárez Braves have confirmed a new drop in the squad ahead of the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Via Twitter, the border team reported that midfielder Jesús Zavala will no longer continue in the institution wishing the best in his next challenge in professional soccer in Liga MX.

“Thank you, Jesús Zavala! Jesús Zavala ends a one-year cycle with Bravos, and we wish him the best of success in his new projects,” they wrote.

✍ | Thank you, Jesús Zavala!

Midfielder Jesús Zavala leaves the Ciudad Juárez Braves after defending their colors for a season, where he saw action in 15 official matches between under-20s and the first team, adding 969 minutes on the pitch, registering a goal.

