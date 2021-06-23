Liga MX: FC Juárez confirms the arrival of Fabián Castillo as reinforcement for the Apertura 2021

The Braves of Ciudad Juárez continue adding new elements to their squad after the arrival of the coach Ricardo Ferretti to the bench, when announcing the signing of winger Fabián Castillo heading to Opening tournament 2021.

Through Twitter, the board of the border team reported that the 29-year-old Colombian attacker will be part of the institution for the 2021-2022 season, after passing with the Xolos from Tijuana.

“Come on @ Fcastillo_11 !. Speed, Reaction, Dribble, Delivery. Again, welcome to your new home, the home of the Braves. Give your all for this shield!” They wrote.

The winger Fabián Castillo will begin a new stage in the MX League with the Ciudad Juárez Braves after his time with the Tijuana Xolos in the 2020-2021 season, where he participated in 35 games in all competitions, 22 of them as a starter scoring four goals.

