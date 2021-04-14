Liga MX: FC Juárez announces that there will be no fans for the duel against Tigres

The board of directors of the Braves of Juarez of Liga MX, officially announced that there will be no fans in their match against UANL Tigers, corresponding to day 5 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Due to the operation of the Covid-19 vaccination program that takes place this week, from Monday 12 to Thursday 15 April, in the parking lot of the Benito Juárez university stadium, privileging the health of the Juarenses and collaborating with our authorities, the Bravos vs Tigres game this Wednesday, April 14, will take place behind closed doors “, was the official message of the club.

The directive of the FC Juárez club issued a bulletin through its social networks, where it was announced that the duel against Tigres will be played behind closed doors, since the vaccine against Covid-19 is being applied in the vicinity of the stadium. .

The border team receives the team led by coach Ricardo Ferretti, in a matchday 5 duel that was postponed due to the participation of the university students in the Qatar 2021 Club World Cup.

