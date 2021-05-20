Liga MX: Fausto Pinto puts ‘pressure’ on Cruz Azul prior to the match vs Pachuca

Fausto Pinto, a former player for Cruz Azul and Pachuca, assured that La Maquina comes with more pressure to the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX than the Tuzos.

In an interview offered for W Deportes, Pinto pointed out that Cruz Azul, beyond the requirement, which is greater than that of Pachuca, has a lot of pressure due to its fans, management and media for all the time it has been without lifting the league title MX.

“Cruz Azul is an institution that its fans, the press, demand a lot. It is part of the same pressure that is created in the institution ”, he declared.

“What can happen the most to Cruz Azul is its history. The psychological pressure, when you get to these instances are complicated. It’s impossible to get that out of your head, “he added about the club’s historical pressure.

For now Cruz Azul arrives with very high morale after eliminating Toluca in the quarterfinal phase, however, Pachuca will not make it easy for them since it is a team that has just eliminated Chivas and Club América. in previous rounds.

