Liga MX: Fans welcome Cruz Azul in Torreón (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine has caused madness after its arrival in the Lagunera region, ahead of the first leg of the final in the present Closing tournament 2021 from Liga MX, visiting Santos Laguna.

Through the social networks of TUDN, released the videos showing the fan center encouraging the players of the celestial team after landing at the Torreón international airport.

The same that was replicated upon arrival at the concentration hotel, where he will be staying until the day of the first game to be held at the TSM stadium against the Warriors in the first 90 minutes of the series.

Great welcome to @CruzAzul upon arrival at the hotel in Torreón @ daniel_velasco5 #HazQueSuceda | #CruzAzul pic.twitter.com/Clz69FWUL0 – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 27, 2021

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine will seek to break the 23-year drought without being able to lift the Liga MX title, while Santos Laguna wants to become the second team with the most titles in the history of short tournaments.

They are already waiting for @CruzAzul! Dozens of fans in Torreón are at the hotel where the Machine will gather for the first leg of the # TusGuard1anes2021 Final @ daniel_velasco5 pic.twitter.com/y0HeI2Jw74 – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) May 27, 2021

