Liga MX: Fans tear Hugo González apart after the elimination of Rayados vs Club Santos

The Rayados de Monterrey consummated a new failure in the MX League, when they tied at the last minute by a score of 1-1 against Santos Laguna and were eliminated from the league in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

In compensation time, the forward Ronaldo prieto took advantage of the loose brand of the gang saga and after a rebound of Jesus Gallardo, the ball reached his feet and with a shot at point-blank range, he sent the ball to the back of the net for the qualifying goal for the Warriors.

Read also: Liga MX: Former Chivas blows up arbitration for ‘helping’ Club América against Pachuca

Faced with this situation, the comments and reactions from the Monterrey fans did not wait, putting goalkeeper Hugo González as the main responsible for his elimination and being a trend on social networks.

I hope not to look at the next tournament in Rayados to Hugo González, Avilés Hurtado and Dorlan Pabón. – Mizzrraim Sandoval (@mizzrraim) May 17, 2021

I hope the next tournament will no longer see Hugo González – Fabela (@ ValeriaFabela7) May 17, 2021

Hugo González is one shit away in this game from crawling back to SLP – ル カ ム Lukam (@LukamGarcia) May 17, 2021