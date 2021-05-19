Liga MX: Fans surprise Club Pachuca prior to their match against Cruz Azul

The big party of Mexican Soccer generates a lot of passion among the fans, the followers of Club Pachuca, celebrated in the vicinity of the hotel, cheering the squad ahead of the game against him. Blue Cross at the Hidalgo Stadium.

Club cheer Pachuca They filled the Tuzos’ gathering place with lights and chants, something that moved the club’s players who couldn’t help but go out to enjoy the show.

The Pachuca players took out their phones to record the party and immediately uploaded the images to Instagram, to show the support that the fans give them and that they will surely do so this Wednesday at the Hidalgo stadium.

Pachuca eliminated América in the Quarterfinals, after winning the first leg 3-1 and falling 4-2 in the second leg, but the two goals from the visitors allowed them to advance to face the general leader.

Cruz Azul left Toluca out in a fought series that began with a controversial defeat at Nemesio Díez, but at Azteca the Machine won 3-1 with suffering included, because at minute 70 the score was tied and it was with a penalty from Cabecita, more goal from Giménez, who advanced.

