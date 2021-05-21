Liga MX: Fans praise Club Pachuca board of directors for vetoing the Hidalgo stadium

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have assumed responsibility for the overcrowding presented by the Hidalgo stadium in the first leg of the semifinals against the Cruz Azul Machine and they have made their position known in this regard.

Through a statement, the board of the Hidalgo team revealed that in case of reaching the grand final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, your property will not have the presence of fans in the stands.

Read also: Liga MX: Marco Fabián would be the first loss of FC Juárez heading to Apertura 2021

Before the news, the comments and reactions from Liga MX fans on social networks were immediate, surrendering at the feet of the position by the Bella Airosa team when they vetoed their stadium.

Excellent values, serious and winning institution, for me you are the so-called big 5 @Tuzos mega example of what has to be done when it has to be done, my respects – Gera Alejo (@gerardoalejo) May 21, 2021

Very well!! It is also courageous that because of that overcrowding, most were chemos – Luis (@ enr2001) May 21, 2021

It was the least they could do in the face of such brutal irresponsibility. In all their fans you can see AND you saw the double standards they handle. – López (@Memolopez_) May 21, 2021

Responsible team decision, not everyone would have made it, if progress is made, we will be supporting from home – Capicúa (@vaneguu) May 21, 2021

Much is said about values ​​in sports but they are rarely manifested, congratulations for being this way Pachuca. Giving such a tough lesson to those who abuse the club and the expectation it generates is brutal. – BFA 2.0 (@ albertobf4_) May 21, 2021

This is the team I want, setting an example of what is correct and with very high values. You learn from mistakes but I am proud of this decision. – Jorge Alejandro Lome (@ AlexLomeli21) May 21, 2021

What a great decision after entering 15 million pesos at the box office and putting the lives of thousands of people at risk, he speaks highly of his group (yes, I’m being sarcastic) – Enrique Bañuelos (@ quiquebs95) May 21, 2021

Great in every way my dear Pachuca, it will hurt us but with you always! – MrChartu (@PapiChartu) May 21, 2021