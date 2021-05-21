Liga MX: Fans praise Club Pachuca board of directors for vetoing the Hidalgo stadium

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have assumed responsibility for the overcrowding presented by the Hidalgo stadium in the first leg of the semifinals against the Cruz Azul Machine and they have made their position known in this regard.

Through a statement, the board of the Hidalgo team revealed that in case of reaching the grand final of the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, your property will not have the presence of fans in the stands.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from Liga MX fans on social networks were immediate, surrendering at the feet of the position by the Bella Airosa team when they vetoed their stadium.