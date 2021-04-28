Liga MX: Fans fire up a fight after finishing Pachuca vs Santos

The Day 16 of Clausura 2021 of the MX League It was marked by the violent events in the stadiums, after a long season without fans in the real estate due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fights were registered in several games on the penultimate date of the contest.

After the victory of Club Pachuca in view of Santos Laguna, an outbreak of anger was registered in the vicinity of the Hidalgo Stadium.

In the captured images, it can be seen how in the parking lot of the building there are shocks between fans, so local authorities had to intervene to avoid a greater confrontation.

The first case was registered in the stands of Cuauhtémoc, where pseudo-fans of Pumas caused a fight in which a woman was affected. El Clásico Regio, after the controversial victory of Tigres against Rayados, another fight ended with strong injuries in a fan of La Pandilla.

Finally, in the Tapatío Classic, a group of Atlas supporters starred in a dispute in the stands of the Jalisco Stadium.

