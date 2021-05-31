Liga MX: Fans explode Javier Aquino for the Cruz Azul championship

Almost a year after a controversial comment launched in a match of the GNP Cup in the summer of 2020 in the match between the UANL Tigres and Cruz Azul Machine, Javier Aquino, footballer of the felines, was beaten on social networks by the fans of La Maquina after managing to lift the title of champions in the Closing 2021 of the MX League.

On that occasion, Aquino made a sarcastic comment against Julio César ‘Cata’ Domínguez, canterano of Blue Cross With whom Javier shared for several years during his stay in the La Noria team, remembering that the Oaxacan also emerged from the Basic Forces of the Cement Workers.

Almost a year away from that controversial comment, the Cruz Azul fans did not miss the opportunity to rub the championship on their former player, throwing him all kinds of comments on social networks for ‘badly grateful’.

It should be remembered that, in that GNP Cup, Cruz Azul eliminated Tigres in the semifinal of the tournament in a suffered penalty shootout and later became champion of the same in the Final against Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Despite the criticism, it should be noted that Javier Aquino has won multiple titles since he returned to Mexican Soccer with the UANL Tigres, adding 4 Liga MX titles, 3 champion of champions and 1 Concacaf Champions League.

