Liga MX: Fans explode due to the similarity of the uniforms in Rayados vs Chivas

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Rayados del Monterrey this Wednesday, April 21, in a duel pending Day 12 of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, at the BBVA Stadium.

In a match between two “scratched” teams, the Sacred Flock, being the visitor, he went out onto the field of play with his third uniform, which is completely navy blue with details along the chest, in search of no confusion.

However, this change in Chivas ‘apparel ended up making the experience worse for fans, as Rayados’ uniform is largely navy blue.

Due to this, the fans of both Chivas and Rayados showed their annoyance through social networks, since in the transmission of the game it was quite difficult to distinguish between the two teams.

When you feel like you screwed up at work, think of someone from the refereeing body seeing the Rayados and Chivas uniforms and saying “yes, go ahead, don’t get confused, play” pic.twitter.com/n7Dfa52sX0 – Luis Fridman (@FridmanLuis) April 22, 2021

Great goal for those in blue with white, with everything and a slip of the Cone.

(How bad about the uniforms of the same color). – Alejandro Gómez A. (@AlejandroGomezA) April 22, 2021

Even Orvi gets confused with the uniforms – Cap’s widow (@ tecn0tronica) April 22, 2021

But isn’t that supposed to be clarified before the game? I remember something like that, the theme of the colors of uniforms. And how the referee does not find out or do something – Patu Spindola (@ PatuSA_5) April 22, 2021

I love the inclusion of the MX LEAGUE letting people with color blindness choose their uniforms for today’s game. – Pinche Danny (@PxncheDanny) April 22, 2021

Who else is confused by the uniforms in Rayados de Monterrey vs Chivas? – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) April 22, 2021

Don’t fuck around with the Rayados vs Chivas uniforms. – Juan Carlos Zúñiga (@JC_Zuniga) April 22, 2021

