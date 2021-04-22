Liga MX: Fans explode due to the similarity of the uniforms in Rayados vs Chivas

Football

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara visited the Rayados del Monterrey this Wednesday, April 21, in a duel pending Day 12 of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League, at the BBVA Stadium.

In a match between two “scratched” teams, the Sacred Flock, being the visitor, he went out onto the field of play with his third uniform, which is completely navy blue with details along the chest, in search of no confusion.

However, this change in Chivas ‘apparel ended up making the experience worse for fans, as Rayados’ uniform is largely navy blue.

Due to this, the fans of both Chivas and Rayados showed their annoyance through social networks, since in the transmission of the game it was quite difficult to distinguish between the two teams.

