Liga MX: Fans explode before the possible departure of Dorlan Pabón de Rayados for the Apertura 2021

The winger Dorlan Pabón would be living his last moments in the MX League as a Rayados de Monterrey player, faced with the possibility of dispensing with his contract with the club to become a reinforcement of the National Athletic from Colombia.

According to information from various media in Mexico, the Colombian offensive would be in talks with the leadership of the Gang to reach an agreement and facilitate his transfer to the South American team for the next season.

Before the news, the comments and reactions from the fans of the northern sultana did not wait, making the figure of Dorlan Pabón a trend with his messages on social networks.

Thank you Dorlan for what you gave, but your cycle is over because of what you stopped giving. – Joe (@joelcanojr) June 26, 2021