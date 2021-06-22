Liga MX: Fans explode before the possible arrival of Renato Ibarra to Cruz Azul

After finishing your session with the Rojinegros del Atlas and have to report with the Eagles of America, the winger Renato Ibarra would be linked as a possible reinforcement of the Cruz Azul Machine for the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

According to information from Brian Frias, reporter of Monumental America, the Ecuadorian offensive is in the CDMX to begin talks with the directors of La Noria to be their reinforcement.

After the rumor, the comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, placing the figure of the extreme Renato Ibarra as a trend on social networks with the following messages.

The only one happy with the probable arrival of Renato Ibarra to Cruz Azul is Adrián Aldrete, he will no longer have to see his number while he tries to run with his walker. – Alejandro (@ Jandro19AS) June 21, 2021