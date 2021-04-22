Liga MX: Fans explode against Raúl Orvañanos for his narration in the game of Rayados vs Chivas

The Rayados de Monterrey will seek to get closer to securing their place their pass to the league directly in the Closing tournament 2021 of the MX League, receiving the visit of Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, in the pending match of matchday 12.

As is already a tradition in the home matches of the Gang team led by the Mexican coach Javier Aguirre, The chain of Fox Sports they are taking the actions in the Steel Giant with the narration of Raúl Orvañanos.

Faced with this situation, the messages, comments and reactions from the fans did not wait, putting the sports commentator on the trend on social networks and that we present below.

Orvañanos player combos are a gem. Elver … – Note 1916 (@ note1916) April 22, 2021

Orvañanos: “Antuna is slipping a lot.” It is seen that he does not see the matches of the sacred flock. – San Yorch (@SanYorchVergara) April 22, 2021