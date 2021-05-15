Liga MX: Fans encourage Cruz Azul prior to their arrival at the Azteca stadium (VIDEO)

The Cruz Azul Machine is looking to avoid a new failure in the MX League, when they receive the visit of the Red Devils of Toluca, in the second leg in the quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021.

Despite the slight disadvantage in the series and remembering the ghosts of the past, the fans showed their support a few hours before the kickoff for the last 90 minutes against the Mexicans.

Read also: Damián Zamogilny puts Cruz Azul as the team that disappointed the most in the first leg of the quarterfinals

Through Twitter, they have made the video viral where a large number of fans are shown on the outskirts of the hotel where the Noria campus is concentrated, encouraging them between chants and color before leaving for the Aztec stadium.

Heavenly madness!

The fans do not stop singing and supporting. @ FZapataCANCHA # Liguilla # Guardianes2021 pic.twitter.com/3Y8LXcxGbR – CANCHA (@reformacancha) May 15, 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine needs to win with any score without conceding or by difference of two goals to secure its place in the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament in Liga MX.

Read also: LA Galaxy: The message of ‘Chicharito’ Hernández for his goal against Austin FC

pic.twitter.com/sCnngTLslS – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 15, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cruz Azul Liga MX Red Devils of Toluca Liguilla