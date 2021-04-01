Liga MX: Fans celebrate the return of Paco González to the narration on TV Azteca

Football

After three years of his unexpected departure, the sports commentator Paco González is back in the ranks of the TV Azteca television station to carry the actions of the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX between the Puebla Strip and Mazatlan FC.

Through Twitter, the TV station of the Ajusco revealed the team of commentators who will carry the game between Puebla and Sinaloans in Closing tournament 2021 and Paco González himself confirmed it with an emotional message.

“How nice it is to come home,” he wrote.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the fans of the MX League, where the return of sports commentator Paco González to the TV Azteca narration, were not expected.