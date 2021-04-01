Liga MX: Fans celebrate the return of Paco González to the narration on TV Azteca

After three years of his unexpected departure, the sports commentator Paco González is back in the ranks of the TV Azteca television station to carry the actions of the match of matchday 13 in Liga MX between the Puebla Strip and Mazatlan FC.

Through Twitter, the TV station of the Ajusco revealed the team of commentators who will carry the game between Puebla and Sinaloans in Closing tournament 2021 and Paco González himself confirmed it with an emotional message.

“How nice it is to come home,” he wrote.

Faced with this news, the comments and reactions from the fans of the MX League, where the return of sports commentator Paco González to the TV Azteca narration, were not expected.

What good news Paco! I will listen to you, the best of successes !! Big hug. – GRABIELA ​​ (@grabielateve) March 31, 2021

Super chingon my Paco, many congratulations and much success God bless you !! @ pacogonzaleztv – Dámaso Juárez (@Dammyjuarez) April 1, 2021

Paco even jumped with emotion for you. Much success. You are a lord of sport. Now with more pleasure I will listen to Azteca’s narrations. !! Congratulations!! Goal hug! ⚽️ – Susy Puentes (@susy_puentesof) April 1, 2021

Uncle Paco, I’ve followed him since WWE that marked my childhood. Thank you for returning to Botaneros Fridays, it will be a joy to listen to your stories . – Andrey López (@andrey_lopez) March 31, 2021

Excellent news for those of us who like to listen to football with that exalted narrative that you have, hopefully another great narrator will also return @ Yisus74 and it was a double joy to listen to them together. – Ricardo Inda (@indaricard) April 1, 2021