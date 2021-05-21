Liga MX: Fans call Puebla a small team for their first half against Santos

Fans of the MX League exploded against Club Puebla, calling it a small team after their terrible start in their semifinal series against the Santos Laguna, in mourning corresponding to Guardians Tournament 2021.

The team led by Argentine coach Nicolás Larcamón kicked off the first leg of the semifinals at the Corona stadium, receiving the first goal against just 1 minute of the first half.

After finishing the first half with a 2-0 advantage for Santos Laguna de Guillermo Almada, the fans began to call the Camoteros on social networks as “Pueblita”, turning this word into a trend on Twitter Mexico.

The fans assured that it is a surprise that Puebla is involved in this round of the league, since it is a team with a squad not as broad as other institutions in the MX League.

