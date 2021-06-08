in Football

Liga MX: Fans attack Club Puebla for the loss of Omar Fernández

After the transfer of Santiago Ormeño to the Esmeraldas de León, the Puebla Strip has announced that the winger Omar Fernández is the new low in the institution facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Puebla team led by the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón confirmed that the Colombian offensive has ceased to belong to the team with an emotional farewell message

Read also: Liga MX: León presents Omar Fernández as new reinforcement

Before the news, the reactions and comments from the faithful fans of the Angelopolis team did not wait, attacking the directive of the Puebla Strip for the recent withdrawal from the club.

