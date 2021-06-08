Liga MX: Fans attack Club Puebla for the loss of Omar Fernández

After the transfer of Santiago Ormeño to the Esmeraldas de León, the Puebla Strip has announced that the winger Omar Fernández is the new low in the institution facing the Opening tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

Through Twitter, the Puebla team led by the Argentine coach Nicolas Larcamón confirmed that the Colombian offensive has ceased to belong to the team with an emotional farewell message

Before the news, the reactions and comments from the faithful fans of the Angelopolis team did not wait, attacking the directive of the Puebla Strip for the recent withdrawal from the club.

Hahahaha net worth more money than football? You will not find your replacement but much success with your new team. – Jesús Pastrana (@anotheryisus_) June 8, 2021

Chale, how sad … The players who connect with the fans always leave, I know that football is like that, but that feeling of betrayal, loss, sadness, lostness is inevitable … – Felipe Guerra P. (@ feligp24) June 8, 2021

Noooo! Why do they do this? It’s not fair they can take others, why him? Net that now if they have me upset. – Mariana ⚽️ (@OyeCasco) June 8, 2021

They are dismantling the team – Ita Martínez (@ _ita14) June 8, 2021