Liga MX: Fans attack Andrés Lillini in Pumas vs Pachuca

The fans of the Pumas de la UNAM within the MX League, they lashed out hard at their coach Andres Lillini in his meeting in front of the Tuzos del Pachuca, on the 13th of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

The fans of the Universitarios made themselves felt on social networks, annoyed by the alignment that the Argentine coach presented in addition to the changes when the team was losing 2 by 0.

One of the annoyances of the fans was the ownership of the footballer Favio Álvarez, who for many should not start from the beginning in the team and the exchange of Juan Iturbe instead of Facundo Waller.

Also read: Liga MX: Diego Cocca confesses his secret to get Atlas out of the bottom of the Percentual

In the end, despite becoming the name of Andrés Lillini in trend on Twitter Mexico, the university team managed to rescue a valuable draw at the end of the game with goals from Sebastián Saucedo and Juan Dinenno.

Juan Iturbe and Favio Álvarez on the court together, once again. At minute 60. I no longer understand anything. – Pumachi (@ElPumachiMX) April 4, 2021

You take out Facundo Waller (your best player of the match) and put in Iturbe. The thing about Lillini is already inexplicable. – PumaSaurus disappointed. (@ OmarDionis13) April 4, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content