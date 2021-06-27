Liga MX: Fans are ‘excited’ with the signing of Erick Aguirre to Rayados for the Apertura 2021

The offensive midfielder Erick Aguirre has become the great sensation in the transfer market in Liga MX, being sought by the Rayados de Monterrey as their reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021.

According to various media in Mexico, the Mexican offensive of the Tuzos del Pachuca He would be tied as a new element of the Gang set for the following season in Mexican soccer.

Read also: Liga MX: Jesús Corona and the great sacrifice he would make to renew with Cruz Azul

Given the rumors, the comments and reactions from the fans of the northern sultana did not wait, putting the figure of the offensive midfielder Erick Aguirre as a trend on social networks.

Erick aguirre a rayados, uufff – K-no (@canoaraiz) June 26, 2021

Another year without Erick Aguirre going to Europe. I’M HARTA, do something @Tuzos. – marrrría (@__marrrrria) June 27, 2021

Erick Aguirre would be a bombshell. – Alerta Rayados (@alerta_rayados) June 26, 2021

What about Erick Aguirre is exciting … – Orlando Sosa (@ Orlix007) June 26, 2021