Liga MX: Facundo Waller wants to continue in Pumas UNAM for the 2021 Apertura

The team of Cougars The UNAM Pumas, who are not going well in the 2021 Guardians, have two very important matches in the final stretch of the tournament against Puebla and against Club América and whether or not to enter the league, they have a pending matter to resolve: Renewals, signings and departures.

One of the cases is that of Facundo Waller, who ends his contract in June of this year and his renewal is in the air, so he himself assured that he would be delighted to stay.

“I want to stay, that no longer depends on me, if it were up to me, I would be playing in the national team (laughs). Obviously I want to stay and it would be nice if it were for a few years, but that no longer depends on me ”. Waller acknowledged.

Facundo, left midfielder, came to Pumas for the 2020 Guardians for a year and has participated in 31 games between the League and Liguilla, 18 of them as a starter and has scored a goal.

Pumas is 12th in the General Classification and will seek to continue in the playoff zone against Puebla and against Club América.