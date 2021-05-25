Liga MX: Facundo Waller says goodbye to the UNAM Pumas with an emotional message

After his departure from the UNAM Pumas was made official, Facundo Waller said goodbye to the club with an emotional message on social networks, thanking him for the moments he lived at the club.

The Uruguayan He shared a photo through his Instagram account with a farewell message for all the fans and his teammates.

Thank you very much to the whole pumas family, I am left with everything beautiful on this path, mainly to thank the fans that supported me at all times, THANK YOU.

Since his arrival at the club in the Guardianes 2021, Waller added a total of 33 games with the auriazul shirt, between Liga MX and Liguilla in the season he was on loan.

Pumas will not make the purchase option valid for the player, so he will have to report to Colonia de Uruguay for the following season.

