Liga MX: Fabián Estay assures that Solari and the Americanistas should be concerned

The sports analyst Fabian Estay Fox Sports MX, assured that Santiago Solari and the americanists They must be worried, before the second leg of the quarterfinals against the Pachuca of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

People have to be worried, Solari has to be worried, he will have to play with two forwards, whether they want to or not. They cannot throw Roger to play the role of Leo Suárez, Córdova must enter and Naveda must replace Aquino, “said Fabián Estay.

The former Eagles footballer spoke for ‘The Last Word’, where he was forceful in his message by ensuring that the Argentine coach and his players must be very concerned, about what happened in the first leg and about the loss of Pedro Aquino in the middle countryside.

Fabián Estay made it clear that this series is not finished yet, so that a comeback could be made by Club América, as they demonstrated during the regular season.

